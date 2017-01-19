How Can Going Blind Give You Vision?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Five Senses

About Isaac Lidsky's TED Talk

Isaac Lidsky lost his sight by age 25. Now, he says, losing his eyesight was a blessing — because it taught him that he is in control of his own reality.

About Isaac Lidsky

Isaac Lidsky runs a construction company in Florida. He graduated Harvard in math and computer science and then added a law degree. He clerked for US Supreme Court Justices Sandra Day O'Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg and argued a dozen cases in federal court on behalf of the US Justice Department. Earlier, he was a child television star.

