Hoping For Transit, Interstate And Bridge Funding, Nashville Mayor Backs Governor’s Plan

The mayor of Nashville may be one of the most vocal supporters of Governor Bill Haslam’s newly unveiled transportation plan — which hinges on whether the Republican legislature will increase the gas tax.

Mayor Megan Barry said Monday that Davidson County would see movement on $1.4 billion dollars in road projects if the plan is approved.

Those dollars would improve Interstate 24 between Nashville and Murfreesboro, and I-65 toward the Kentucky border, as well as repairs to 22 Davidson County bridges.

And Barry drew applause when she told the Rotary Club of Nashville that the re-paving of I-440 is on the list.

“That alone should make us all want to support the governor’s package,” she said.

Hear Mayor Megan Barry's remarks on transportation funding and transit for Nashville.

Barry said she also supports the idea in the plan to allow counties to hold local referendums to commit tax money to transit, saying that Nashville’s challenge is paying for the bus and light rail plans that debuted late last year.

“Dedicated funding is the single most important part of our transit picture at the moment. Without it, all of our plans to put light rail, bus rapid transit, don’t mean anything,” Barry said.

Other Middle Tennessee mayors are joining with Barry — and she made a plea to business owners to also call their legislators.