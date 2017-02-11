It's one of mankind's first tools, invented somewhere between the digging stick and the plow. It's uses are myriad: shaping soil, removing weeds, clearing, harvesting, planing and chasing off undesirable critters of both the four-legged and two-legged variety. Despite the passage of thousands of years, its basic design has never been improved. Its impact is as far-reaching as its frequent appearances in bluegrass songs. It's an implement that epitomizes the bluegrass work ethic. With the seasoned assistance of such hard laborers as Tommy Webb, Ralph Stanley and Del McCoury, we'll be looking at hoes.