Higher Alcohol Beer And 5 Other New Tennessee Laws That Begin Jan. 1

  • Brewers can make and sell "high gravity" beer in grocery stores starting Jan. 1.
  • Students in Tennessee will be required to pass a civics test based on the naturalization exam.
  • Clinics that offer substitute drugs to treat opiate addiction now have to be licensed by the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse.
  • Honorably discharged and active members of the military will be able to obtain a handgun permit at age 18. The price of a lifetime handgun permit is also being cut to $200.
  • Drivers convicted of vehicular homicide by intoxication are no longer eligible for parole.
  • Distinguished citizens of Tennessee can receive the honor of "Tri-Star General." It's kind of like a Kentucky colonel but one rank higher.
Tennessee brewers are working on some beers with a little more punch.

That's because of a new state law that went into effect Jan. 1. Craft brewers had been pushing the state to lift a restriction that they say had limited their creativity by placing additional licensing requirements on makers of "high gravity" beers.

"You can't even brew beer above 6.25 percent (alcohol) unless you have a high-gravity brewing license, which is essentially a distillers license," says Jackalope Brewing founder and chief executive Bailey Spaulding.

The process had been difficult enough that few craft breweries had even bothered. The new state law lifts raises the limit to 8 percent alcohol by weight.

"So they're straightening out the alcohol laws in Tennessee now," she adds.

The term "high gravity" it complicated to explain. It essentially refers to the amount of fermentation that goes on while a beer is being produced. In general, the higher the gravity, the higher the alcohol.

That alcohol is an essential ingredient for fine beer, says Spaulding, because it balances out the bitterness.

"It's all about a balance of flavors and really building a kind of beautiful, full-bodied, nicely aroma-ed IPA."

IPAs, or India Pale Ales, are just one of the styles Jackalope hopes to brew more of. Also Russian imperial stouts, new Belgians and a seasonal blueberry beer that Spaulding says she's had to "dumb down" in the past to keep it under the old alcohol limit.

And these brews won't show up only in bars and liquor stores.

The new state law also allows high-gravity beers to be sold for the first time in grocery stores.

For Future Tennessee Wine (Or Kimchi) Producers, MTSU Launches Degree In Fermentation Science

By Dec 28, 2016
Courtesy of MTSU

Middle Tennessee State University says its newest degree program will allow students to tap into a growing industry in the state: fermented food and drink.

Tennessee Considers Jumpstarting College Brewing Classes By Letting Students Sip And Spit

By Mar 2, 2015
Chas Sisk / WPLN

Linus Hall says he was just a college kid, living out in the country and sick of driving five miles for a six-pack. So he and a friend ordered a homebrewing kit out of the back of Rolling Stone.

Twenty years later, Hall’s Yazoo Brewing Co. is one of Nashville’s most successful craft brewers, churning out cases of beer by the hundreds for sale throughout Tennessee and Mississippi.

Takeout In Tennessee Could Soon Include Alcohol

By May 1, 2015
Stephen Jerkins / WPLN

Tennesseans will soon be able to get alcohol with their takeout.

Gov. Bill Haslam has signed a measure, House Bill 1011, that will let delivery services bring along up to a gallon of alcohol per customer. Deliverers must first get a state license, and they'll have to ask for ID.

They're allowed to start providing the service July 1.

Why A Former Slave Is Getting Founding Father Treatment By Jack Daniel's

By Sep 15, 2016
Blake Farmer / WPLN

Each year, 300,000 people find their way off the beaten path to visit the Jack Daniel's distillery, where until recently, no one could even partake in the famous Old No. 7. But the fact that Lynchburg is in a dry country has only increased the allure. This is a brand built on story and legend.