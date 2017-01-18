Haslam's Plan To Pay For Roads Faces A Steep Climb

  Gov. Bill Haslam speaks at the opening of the last section of SR840 in 2012.
Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam says his $278 million transportation plan will give the state the money it needs to improve roads while leaving taxpayers no worse off.

But opposition is already coming, from a conservative group with a history of sinking the governor's initiatives.

Haslam has spent the better part of two years on his transportation proposal. He believes that groundwork should convince the state legislature to raise the gas tax by 7 cents a gallon.

"Hard stuff is hard to do, and I recognize this is not an easy thing to do," Haslam said Wednesday. "But I think that people understand that we have to do something."

Haslam stresses his plan's tax cuts: a half cent off groceries and a big reduction for manufacturers. He hopes that'll win over Republican lawmakers ambivalent about the first gas tax hike in a generation.

But a major lobbying group, Americans for Prosperity, says there should be no tax increase whatsoever. State leader Andrew Ogles says Tennessee should instead draw down its surplus.

"We can spend $2 billion over the next 10 years and not raise a penny in gas taxes," Ogles says. "It's time to invest in Tennessee taxpayers and not continue to steal from Tennessee taxpayers."

Americans for Prosperity helped defeat Haslam's proposal to expand Medicaid, two years ago. The group is gearing up for a similar fight.

Lining up allies

Haslam surrounded himself with allies as he announced his proposal to raise money for road construction. More than 40 mayors, executives and representatives for business associations shared the stage, possibly signaling how he hopes to win over state lawmakers.

Gov. Bill Haslam, accompanied by several dozen local officials and business representatives, announces his plan to raise money for road construction.
Credit Chas Sisk / WPLN

If there's anyone legislators listen to more than the governor, it's the powerbrokers back in their districts. Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Paul Bailey says he's been hearing from them. And most seem to support Haslam's transportation plan.

"They see a need for additional funding for their city roads and their county roads. And they've been struggling."

Haslam's proposal would send nearly $120 million a year back to cities and counties to pay for local projects — filling potholes, paving roads and building sidewalks.

The transportation plan also lets cities and counties hold a referendum to increase their sales tax. Proceeds would go into mass transit. Haslam says many mayors, particularly in and around Tennessee's big cities, want that option.

Nashville Senator Jeff Yarbro says Democrats' support will hinge on whether local officials are satisfied.

"I think the big question for us is going to be whether this gives local governments the flexibility and tools they need," Yarbro says.

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry thanked the governor for his "leadership on the issue of transportation infrastructure" and in a statement pledged to help promote his package of bills.

It's the mayors and city councilors who get the angry calls when drivers hit potholes and traffic jams. Now they'll have a chance to put the same kind of pressure on legislators.

