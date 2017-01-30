Haslam Takes A Crack At Selling Gas Tax Hike To Anti-Tax Legislature In State Of State Speech

  • Gov. Bill Haslam urged lawmakers to pass a gas tax to fund roads in his annual State of the State address.
    Stephen Jerkins / WPLN

A big part of Gov. Bill Haslam's State of the State address was trying to convince lawmakers not to spend Tennessee's billion-dollar surplus on roads.

Instead, he presented a laundry list of ways the money could be put to better use.

Haslam wants to increase education spending from kindergarten to college. He wants to cut taxes on groceries, investments and manufacturers. And there are buildings that need fixing and rising health costs for the poor, state workers and retirees.

It all adds up to $900 million.

"We don’t have to give raises to our teachers or to our employees," Haslam said. "We don’t have to cut taxes, and we don’t have to fund the maintenance of our buildings on a recurring basis. However, I am convinced that all of these things are strategic investments in the future of our state."

That means money for roads would have to come from a gas tax increase, Haslam says. The state hasn't had a hike since 1989.

Haslam argues that a gas tax increase is more prudent and more fair, since out-of-state drivers would also be charged when they pass through. He also says the state needs more than $10 billion in road improvements, far more than the surplus could provide.

But for an anti-tax state legislature, a gas tax increase could be a tough sell. Some lawmakers are already saying they won't support it.

gas tax
110th General Assembly

Capitol Hill Conversation: Can A Gas Tax Pass?

By Jan 23, 2017
Stephen Jerkins


The Tennessee General Assembly was not in session last week but they were still handed what might be the biggest batch of state legislation this year.

Governor Haslam Proposes 7-Cent Gas Tax Hike To Pay For Tennessee Highways

By Jan 18, 2017
TN Photo Services

Gov. Bill Haslam is outlining a plan to increase the state's gas tax by 7 cents while also cutting Tennessee's sales and businesses taxes.

He says the legislative package will give the state the funding it needs to pay for roads without taking more money from taxpayers.

Tennessee Republicans Set The Wheels In Motion To Debate A Gas Tax Hike At Last

By Nov 28, 2016
Upupa4me via Flickr

Tennessee Republicans are setting the wheels in motion for a debate — at last — over raising the state's gas tax.

The tax pays for roads, and lawmakers say congestion, especially in Middle Tennessee, shows the state's old rate isn't keeping up.

Haslam Compares Tennessee's Cautious Road Funding To Passing On A Family Farm

By Oct 20, 2016
TN Photo Services

Tennessee's top financial officials met with bond rating agencies this week. They showed off a growing budget surplus and record-low borrowing in an effort to maintain the state's top-rated status of AAA.

But the state's enviable financial position may add some complexity to a looming debate over how to fund a growing backlog of road projects.

Poll Shows Tennesseans Support A Gas Tax Increase, But By How Much?

By May 23, 2016


Tennesseans seem to be on board with increasing the state's tax on gasoline. That's one conclusion political scientists at Vanderbilt University are drawing from their latest poll of voters.