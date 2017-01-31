Haslam Says He's Concerned About The Impact Of Trump's Travel Ban On Tennessee's Permanent Residents

By 6 seconds ago
  • Gov. Bill Haslam says green card holders should have the same rights to travel abroad as American citizens.
    Gov. Bill Haslam says green card holders should have the same rights to travel abroad as American citizens.
    TN Photo Services (File)

Gov. Bill Haslam says green card holders living in Tennessee should have the same rights as American citizens to travel, including to and from the Middle East and North Africa.

That means he doesn't approve of the restrictions President Trump has placed on travel by permanent residents who come from seven Muslim nations.

Haslam defended Trump's right to review immigration policy last week, when it was still unclear what the president had in the works.

But, Haslam says he was concerned about how the Trump administration implemented the executive order over the weekend. People, especially those who've already relocated to the United States, should have been given a chance to come back home.

"I'm not a federal expert on travel. I mean, I'm the governor of Tennessee," he said Tuesday. "But to me, if you're a legitimate green card holder, you should have the rights thereof."

The Trump administration says it moved quickly on the partial travel ban because it didn't want people to go in or out of the country at the last minute.

That caught some permanent residents by surprise. Nashville-area Kurds, in particular, have been unsure whether they can still visit relatives abroad — or get back to Tennessee if they're already overseas.

Haslam says they shouldn't face any more restrictions on travel than American citizens do.

Tags: 
Nashville Kurds
immigration

Related Content

Even As Permanent Residents, Some Nashville Kurds View Trump's Executive Order With Panic

By Jan 30, 2017
Emily Siner / WPLN

As the ramifications of President Donald Trump's executive order on refugees continue to unfold, one group of Nashvillians is watching particularly closely.

Among the confusion of the fallout is whether permanent U.S. residents — green card holders — are included in the ban. That uncertainty has some people in Nashville's Kurdish community in a panic. 

Refugee Restrictions Hit Home In Nashville's 'Little Kurdistan'

By Jan 29, 2017
Emily Siner / WPLN (File photo)

Stories are beginning to emerge of Iraqis bound for Nashville who are held up by President Trump's executive order restricting travel from some Muslim-majority nations. Nashville has one of the largest Kurdish populations in the U.S.

Immigrant Demand For Rental Kitchen Space Drives Expansion Of Nashville's Mesa Komal

By Caroline Leland Dec 5, 2016
Caroline Leland

Three years ago, the leaders of local nonprofit Conexion Americas realized that many Nashville immigrants wanted to start food businesses but had nowhere to cook. Thus was born Mesa Komal: a low-cost incubator kitchen for immigrants to launch food trucks or artisan brands for local grocery stores.

Since its beginnings, this kitchen has continuously grown in popularity, with a waitlist swelling to 45 in early November. To meet this need, the nonprofit recently completed a renovation to increase the kitchen’s capacity — enabling home cooks to become full-fledged food entrepreneurs.

Trump's Election Leaves Two Nashville Neighbors With Excitement And Fear, Respectively

By Nov 18, 2016
Meribah Knight / WPLN

Last Tuesday, outside a Nashville polling place, WPLN met two neighbors and close friends who happened to be on opposite sides of the political spectrum, at least this year. One was voting for Donald Trump. Another, a newly minted U.S. citizen, was casting his first presidential vote for Hillary Clinton.