Haslam Says He'll Explore Alternatives After State Capitol Commission Votes To Keep Forrest Bust

By 26 minutes ago
  • Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam doubts the State Capitol Commission's vote to keep a bust of a Confederate general on display will resolve the dispute. "I just don't think it's that kind of issue," he says.
    TN Photo Services

Gov. Bill Haslam says the state should explore alternatives — including the possibility of rotating who's honored within the Tennessee State Capitol — after a commission voted last week not to remove a bust of Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest.

Speaking to reporters for the first time since the State Capitol Commission voted narrowly on Friday not to request the removal of a bust of Forrest, Haslam said it'd be a mistake to think the issue is resolved.

The bust has been controversial since it was installed on the statehouse's upper floor in 1978. And although two attempts to remove Forrest's bust in the past two years have come up short, Haslam said Confederate monuments will continue to be a focal point — especially in Memphis.

The Memphis City Council has asked to remove a statue of Forrest on display in a park. Meanwhile, the city is preparing to mark the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr.'s assassination, which Haslam predicted will draw attention to the controversy.

"I don't think as a state we can say, 'OK, well, we dealt with that,'" Haslam said. "I just don't think it's that kind of issue."

Haslam says he'll open discussions this week to try to find another solution.

Even some members of the State Capitol Commission who voted not to remove Forrest's bust said they were open to other ideas.

One suggestion is to switch out all the busts on display regularly. State Treasurer David Lillard, a member of the Capitol Commission, noted before last week's vote on Forrest's memorial that the state has long rotated the portraits of Tennessee's governors on display outside Haslam's office on the first floor.

Another is to add memorials to the Capitol grounds. Secretary of State Tre Hargett, who also voted to keep Forrest's bust, suggested one to the slaves who helped construct the building.

Haslam says there are limitations. Commissioning new memorials isn't cheap, and moving them can be difficult. But the governor predicts that calls to deal with Tennessee's Confederate monuments will continue until the state acts.

Nathan Bedford Forrest

Related Content

Panel Votes Not To Move Bust Of Nathan Bedford Forrest From State Capitol Building

By Sep 1, 2017
Chas Sisk / WPLN (File photo)

The Tennessee Capitol Commission voted 7-5 today against moving the bust of Confederate General and early KKK leader Nathan Bedford Forrest from the state Capitol to the State Museum. 

Some critics of the initiative — many of whom were elected officials appointed by the legislature — called it a slippery slope that could lead to removing other monuments placed by elected officials. And said all parts of Tennessee history should be preserved, for educational purposes, even those that were painful or wrong.

Despite Defending Confederate Bust Four Decades Ago, Alexander Now Says It Should Go

By Aug 22, 2017
U.S. Senate

Four decades after defending the placement of a Confederate bust in the State Capitol, Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander now says it should go.

The Republican lawmaker and former governor told reporters Tuesday that he's come to see a statue of Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest as inappropriate in a place of honor such as the statehouse rotunda.

"I, like other people, learn as we go along," he says.

Opponents Of Nathan Bedford Forrest Bust In Tennessee Capitol Are In For A Lengthy Debate

By Aug 16, 2017
Chas Sisk / WPLN (File photo)

Activists calling for the removal of a prominent Confederate statue are now in for a lengthy wait.

Gov. Bill Haslam said earlier this week that he believes a bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest on display in the Capitol should be moved, but it could be half a year or longer before any action is taken. That's because of a 2016 law, the Tennessee Heritage Protection Act, determines how all memorials and statues are treated.

Activists Appeal To White Tennesseans In Their Latest Calls To Remove A Confederate Monument

By Aug 14, 2017
Chas Sisk / WPLN

Gov. Bill Haslam suggested Monday that he would be willing to back a renewed effort to remove a controversial bust of Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest, after dozens of protesters gathered at the Tennessee State Capitol Monday to demand it be taken down immediately.

After A Fast One, Tennessee Lawmakers Find Themselves Debating Nathan Bedford Forrest Yet Again

By Apr 27, 2017
Chas Sisk / WPLN (File photo)

Black lawmakers in the Tennessee legislature are seething over a resolution honoring Nathan Bedford Forrest.

The measure was slipped through the state House of Representatives two weeks ago. Now legislators are saying they're trying to figure out a way to take it back.

The dispute has rekindled a debate over Forrest, a Confederate general and slave trader. One that Republicans and Democrats had thought they'd avoided this year.