Groups That Support Obamacare Urge Tennessee Senators To Replace If They Repeal

By 7 minutes ago
  • As head of the Senate health committee, Lamar Alexander will influence the effort to repeal Obamacare.
    As head of the Senate health committee, Lamar Alexander will influence the effort to repeal Obamacare.
    HELP Committee

Now that the new Congress is poised to repeal the Affordable Care Act, groups that favor it are trying to rally public support with more urgency.

The Tennessee Justice Center is helping people organize letter writing campaigns to the state's Republican senators, according to the organization's director. It also worked with the national advocacy group Alliance for Healthcare Security to hold a press conference Wednesday that featured a Tennessee doctor and patients who've benefited from Obamacare.

At this point, the goal for the organizations is not necessarily to stop lawmakers from repealing Obamacare. Instead, Nashville gastroenterologist Robert Herring explained to reporters, they want Congress to have a replacement ready that includes provisions from the existing law, like allowing people to enroll for insurance with pre-existing conditions.

"I'm just hoping, if they want to get rid of this system, that they will come up with a better alternative," he said.

Both of Tennessee's senators have already expressed similar desires. In a statement, Lamar Alexander said that Congress needs to figure out "how to replace it before fully repealing it."

Alexander's opinion carries weight: He chairs the Senate health committee, which means he'll help craft parts of the bill.

Meanwhile, Rep. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee also echoed the call to "repeal and replace" the Affordable Care Act. She told NPR’s Morning Edition that the process will require a “systematic, orderly phase-out and phase-in” of the new measures but couldn’t provide a timeline on how quickly that would happen.

"We are working to solidify that. You have to work with your provider networks and your insurance networks to determine what is going to be that period of time," she said. Blackburn also said some “common sense” measures of Obamacare would likely remain intact, including covering patients with pre-existing conditions or young adults still on their parents’ plans.

Tags: 
Affordable Care Act
Lamar Alexander

Related Content

Tennessee Lawmakers' Health Care Group Says It Won't Wait For Obamacare Repeal

By Nov 10, 2016
Stephen Jerkins / WPLN (File photo)

President-elect Donald Trump promised during the campaign to "repeal and replace" the Affordable Care Act. But that won't be the end of the Tennessee legislature's attempt at health care reform.

Open Enrollment Begins Amid Concerns Over Tennessee's Changing Obamacare Marketplace

By Nov 1, 2016
Screenshot of Healthcare.gov

Today, the rate increases and changes in insurance coverage under the Affordable Care Act actually become a reality for consumers. Many Tennesseans are facing two major questions: how much more their new plan will cost, and whether their current doctors will still be covered.

Lamar Alexander Is No Fan Of Proposed Crossville Windfarm

By May 18, 2016
Youtube

Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander is focusing his disdain for wind turbines at a project planned for Crossville, which would be the state's largest. On Wednesday, he took to the floor of the U.S. Senate to lambast mountaintop wind farms.