GOP Sponsors Of Tennessee's Medical Marijuana Bill Want Stories From Supporters To Make Their Case

By Dec 14, 2016
  • Republican Sen. Steve Dickerson talks about his support for legalizing medical marijuana, standing next to Rep. Jeremy Faison and people who use medical cannabis or have family who do.
    Republican Sen. Steve Dickerson talks about his support for legalizing medical marijuana, standing next to Rep. Jeremy Faison and people who use medical cannabis or have family who do.
    Emily Siner / WPLN

Two Republican state lawmakers are trying to drum up public support for a bill that would legalize medical cannabis. They say they need constituents to convince reluctant lawmakers, something that they think should be easier than the last time such a bill came up.

In 2015, Sen. Steve Dickerson, R-Nashville, sponsored a medical marijuana bill during session that never got off the ground. But now that more than two dozens states have legalized it for medical use, he says his efforts are getting farther.

"Having now gone through this for a second time, I find the conversations to be much easier," he said. "I find the resistance to be diminishing."

Dickerson and Rep. Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby, hope to convince fellow Republicans by highlighting medical marijuana as an alternative to addictive opioids.

But they say the real persuasion will happen through individuals telling lawmakers their stories. At a press conference Wednesday, Faison pointed to a 2-year-old girl with epilepsy whose parents convinced him to support the cause.

"We have an uphill battle with a lot of our colleagues," he said. "They have believed something their whole life, and it's very difficult to get out of your comfort zone."

He said they purposely wrote the bill's first draft to be limited in its scope. As currently written, it would allow access to marijuana for patients with a range of a dozen medical conditions, including cancer, PTSD epilepsy and intractable pain. The list could be expanded by the Tennessee Department of Health.

The bill would also allow for up to 50 growing licenses and up to 150 dispensaries in the state.

Tags: 
medical marijuana
110th General Assembly

Related Content

Republican-Led Medical Marijuana Bill Returning To Tennessee Legislature

By Dec 9, 2016
Martin Alonso / via Flickr

A pair of Republican lawmakers will be making another go at legalizing medical marijuana in Tennessee.

Sen. Steve Dickerson, a Nashville doctor, and Rep. Jeremy Faison of East Tennessee say they'll unveil details of the plan next week.

Tennessee Lawmaker Heads To Colorado In Effort To Promote Medical Marijuana

By Oct 11, 2016
courtesy Jeremy Faison / via Facebook

State Rep. Jeremy Faison is posting pictures of himself on Facebook in marijuana grow rooms and with pot users. He’s in Colorado on a tour related to medical marijuana.

Tennessee Takes Baby Step Toward Medical Marijuana, And Governor Says That's Far Enough

By csisk May 4, 2015
Chas Sisk / WPLN

Tennessee has taken a small step toward legalizing medical marijuana, but Gov. Bill Haslam says he's not ready for more.

Haslam signed a bill Monday that decriminalizes possession of cannabis oil, a low-potency marijuana extract. The new law is to benefit children who suffer debilitating seizures.

Tennessee Lawmakers Vote To Allow Cannabis Oil For Childhood Seizures

By Apr 13, 2015
Chas Sisk / WPLN

Children in Tennessee who suffer from epilepsy or intractable seizures soon may be able to receive treatment with cannabis oil, after state lawmakers agreed to decriminalize the low-potency extract of marijuana last night.