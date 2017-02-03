GM Hails Spring Hill Investment As White House Scrutinizes Jobs Announcements

By 3 hours ago
  • GM Spring Hill primarily makes the Cadillac XT5, which has become the brand's best-seller.
    GM Spring Hill primarily makes the Cadillac XT5, which has become the brand's best-seller.
    General Motors

General Motors said Friday it will begin making Acadia SUVs with right-hand steering wheels in Spring Hill. Specifically, the vehicles will be exported to Australia. It's a relatively small announcement. But it comes at a time when the White House is scrutinizing manufacturers and where they decide to invest.

The Spring Hill expansion is valued at $27 million, which is money to retool the plant so it can handle making right-hand-drive SUVs. It's more than just moving a steering wheel. A company spokesperson says almost everything in the car has to be flipped.

Still, no jobs are being added.

"It's a continuation of our story that we are investing in the U.S.," says Detroit-based GM spokesman Tom Wickham, who says the company has been highlighting domestic production long before Donald Trump was elected president.

However, General Motors has gone out of its way to highlight U.S. investments in recent weeks, especially when moving jobs from Mexico to the U.S. It's quite a contrast from two years ago when GM announced it would start building a Cadillac SUV in Spring Hill. When that press release went out in 2014, there was no mention that the vehicle was previously assembled in Mexico.

GM's Spring Hill plant has rebounded since nearly being shuttered in 2009. It now employs more than 4,000 people.

Tags: 
GM Spring Hill

Related Content

Spring Hill And Trump's Promise To Bring Back Manufacturing Jobs

By Dec 2, 2016
Blake Farmer / WPLN

This week President-elect Donald Trump re-upped his campaign promise to protect manufacturing jobs. But there's been a price in recent years to keep some work in the U.S. — American workers, like those at the General Motors plant in Spring Hill, accepting lower salaries.

Revived GM Plant In Spring Hill Adds Night Shift

By Oct 11, 2016
General Motors

General Motors announced Tuesday it’s adding a third shift to the company’s Spring Hill plant, hiring 650 workers and increasing production.                

Nissan Bucks Analyst Expectations With September Sales Bump

By Oct 3, 2016
Nissan

Franklin-based Nissan North America posted strong sales gains in September. That’s despite analysts predicting a slowdown of sales in the U.S. auto market.

Even At About Half The Pay, GM Still Attracts Job Seekers To Spring Hill

By Jun 6, 2016
Blake Farmer / WPLN

The union hall outside the Spring Hill GM plant is busier than it has been in years. On a recent morning, old-timers collect union cards and pass out UAW t-shirts to the newbies who are here as part of their company training.