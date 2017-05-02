Getting out of the office in Anchorage, Alaska

For this latest installment of our series My Economy, we hear from Clark Yerrington, an independent house designer in Anchorage, Alaska. After more than 30 years working for architecture firms, Yerrington decided it was time to go it alone with his own business.

I'm sort of late to the game here, being a little older and my first foray into being an independent business person.

A firm that I worked for more recently, they came into the office every day, and they didn't have any work, and they ate their Top Ramen for lunch and talked amongst themselves and sort of feebly cast about and tried to find more work. But there really wasn't any for anybody.

It's kind of tough. You know what, I won't lie about that. It's not the easiest thing I've ever tried to do. But the upside is really incredible. I'm really glad to be out of the office.

This one house that I'm working on now is possibly the most beautiful home site I've ever seen in my life. It's just a wonderful spot on that hillside up above Anchorage with a little rise on the other side and a creek running through the property and these big spruce trees, and it's just fantastic.

I’m kind of struggling day to day. But I'm by no means ready to give up on this. More likely I'm going to double down and try as hard as I can to make it successful.