French election anxiety is perhaps best expressed in cartoons

A terror attack in Paris nearly on the eve of France's presidential election has political prognosticators even more flummoxed than before.

Could it propel extreme right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen to victory? Or will it mobilize disaffected voters to get to the polls for Sunday's first round of voting to keep an anti-immigrant, anti-EU candidate in check?

Cartoonists from across Europe have already weighed in. Here's our selection of their best work.

Does the terror attack in France help Le Pen? Cartoon by Matteo Bertelli: https://t.co/LcqTPXF2xq pic.twitter.com/z5fEcnz2zi — The Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement) April 21, 2017





From PRI's The World ©2017 PRI