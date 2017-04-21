French election anxiety is perhaps best expressed in cartoons

A terror attack in Paris nearly on the eve of France's presidential election has political prognosticators even more flummoxed than before.
Could it propel extreme right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen to victory? Or will it mobilize disaffected voters to get to the polls for Sunday's first round of voting to keep an anti-immigrant, anti-EU candidate in check?
Cartoonists from across Europe have already weighed in. Here's our selection of their best work.
Does the terror attack in France help Le Pen? Cartoon by Matteo Bertelli: https://t.co/LcqTPXF2xq pic.twitter.com/z5fEcnz2zi
— The Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement) April 21, 2017
This week's cartoon. pic.twitter.com/lqJ3VpzvGx
— Moshe Gilula (@MosheGilula) April 21, 2017
THE EU IS ONLY AN ISIS DICTATURE !
https://t.co/ibV9unAvoG
https://t.co/WPoBceleGc
#ISIS #Faschismus #EU #MarineLePen #FrontNational pic.twitter.com/8UATgGrRqj
— Marian Kamensky (@MarianKamensky1) April 21, 2017
Les puissants du monde sont "Bleu Marine" #DessinDuJour de @m_cambon #MarineLePen #FN #frontnational #Poutine #Trump https://t.co/Gh4le5V9tV pic.twitter.com/YuzPbu4R8p
— Urtikan.net (@Urtikan_net) April 21, 2017
https://t.co/L1BiawwhKb pic.twitter.com/NxYmwPD7FR
— Yadime et Thad (@Yadime_et_Thad) April 21, 2017
#MarineLePen #marine #marinepresidente #France2017 #France #Elections2017 @AEPnews #attentatchampselysees #Parijs #ParisAttacks #paris pic.twitter.com/kARhWx1510
— luc descheemaeker (@osekoer) April 21, 2017
Nawak Illustrations https://t.co/7EJmkLuvAt pic.twitter.com/bF5Bo7GXbs
— dessin presse (@dessinpresse) April 21, 2017
L'élection présidentielle sous la menace terroriste https://t.co/9inDDoBOzE pic.twitter.com/8yEoHXyacX
— dessin presse (@dessinpresse) April 21, 2017
Terrorism in Francehttps://t.co/THMdlUiEAv#France #attack #ParisAttack pic.twitter.com/xE4yYV0asi
— Vasco Gargalo (@vascogargalo) April 21, 2017
