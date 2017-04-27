Freaked About Nashville's Record Property Appraisal? For Many, It Will Mean A Smaller Tax Bill

    Home values have spiked in parts of Nashville that have seen development activity after years of steady growth..
    Blake Farmer / WPLN

The record-high property values in Davidson County have resulted in a record low as well. Nashville will now have the lowest tax rate in city history. But that will be little comfort to many residents who end up paying more anyway.

By law, a city or county can't make money just by raising the estimated value of its property. So when the median value spikes 37 percent like it has in Nashville, the tax rate has to go down by a corresponding amount.

That puts Davidson County's tax rate at $3.16 per $100 of assessed value. That's still a good deal higher than tax rates in surrounding counties, but the lowest-ever for Metro Nashville.

And to many residents, it's still going to feel like a big tax increase. That's because in some pockets of town, like Cleveland Park, the median value nearly doubled over the last appraisal. Even with the tax rate reduction, a homeowner could easily pay hundreds of dollars more each year.

Metro officials have warned of the looming reappraisal and encouraged seniors to see if they qualify for a property tax break. While the deadline has now passed, the assessor's office says there was a 24-percent increase in tax freeze applications over the prior year.

