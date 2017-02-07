Former Tennessee Commerce Bank Executive Charged With Lying To FDIC

A former executive with Tennessee Commerce Bank has been charged with intentionally deceiving federal regulators. The Franklin-based institution was the first in the state to fail amid the recent banking crisis, falling into receivership in 2012.

The U.S. Attorney in Nashville says the chief operating officer, Lamar Cox, caused Tennessee Commerce to make false statements to the FDIC. Prosecutors say Cox "devised a scheme" to delay reporting of foreclosure losses so the bank's books would look better to examiners.

The investigation was conducted by the inspector general for the Troubled Asset Relief Program, also known as TARP. Tennessee Commerce received $30 million during the bank bailout.

If found guilty, 73-year-old Lamar Cox could face up to 30 years in prison and a criminal fine of as much as $1 million.

The former CEO was also fined $485,000. The civil penalty was for violating his fiduciary duty to the bank in how it handled TARP money.