Forget Trump for a minute. Let's look at how Australia deals with its own refugees.

The flap over US President Donald Trump's phone call with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was about what the US leader allegedly said. But focusing on the bravado of his words may obscure the larger point.

So let's take a second look. In November 2016, in the final months of the Obama administration, the US government struck a deal with Turnbull to accept up to 1,250 refugees who have been kept in Australian off-shore detention centers, some for several years.

"This current government in Australia has been quite determined to say that any adult who tries to reach Australia by boat will never settle in Australia," says Stephanie March, North America correspondent for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. "They're trying to find third countries to take these people."

In the meantime, refugees are languishing in the off-shore camps: one in Narau, a tiny island country in Micronesia, and another in Manus, Papua New Guinea.

"The Australian government has a lot of sway with countries in the Pacific region and it's been an on-and-off thing we've had going on for about 10 years, putting people in these detention camps," says March. "It's seen as a deterrent, so that people who try to come to Australia by boat, who try to risk their lives as refugees or asylum-seekers, don't try and make that dangerous journey. That's what the backers of these policies say."

But off-shore detention facilities also remove a lot of the legal responsibilities that Australia has under the international agreements and treaties on refugees. What's more, the media has effectively been barred from visiting the two camps, but reports coming out from NGOs, human rights workers and the asylum-seekers themselves are grim.

"We just hear horrible reports about the conditions in these camps," says March. "You've got diseases like malaria, you've got dengue. It's also obviously incredibly mentally traumatic for people to be kept in detention in these places with no idea of what their future holds for years and years on end. We've seen a lot of asylum-seekers and refugees in these camps try and self harm. Some have committed suicide."

On Friday, an asylum-seeker in the camp on Nauru was flown to Australia for treatment because of complications with her latest pregnancy.

The overseas detention camps are deeply controversial in Australia and have been an embarrassment for the country's political leaders. The fact that Turnbull was able to reach an agreement with the United States to take the refugees out of the camps was hugely important, says March.

"It scored political points for Malcolm Turnbull. [The prime minister's] deal with Obama was seen as a kind of coup. It benefitted him politically, hence he was very, very hopeful it would be maintained and continued by Obama's successor."

Turnbull says the refugee resettlement deal is still on. President Trump hasn't weighed in formally, but March says his own actions could make honoring the terms impossible.

The majority of the refugees covered by deal come from Iran and Iraq, and some from Somalia and Sudan — four countries on Trump's immigrant and refuee restriction list.





From PRI's The World ©2016 PRI