Forecaster Who Claims He Called The Housing Bubble Says Nashville Home Sales Are Peachy Until 2020

By 42 minutes ago
  • Most realtors and analysts don’t see the market slowing down anytime soon. But WPLN talked to one who says he can predict the exact month that will happen.
    Most realtors and analysts don’t see the market slowing down anytime soon. But WPLN talked to one who says he can predict the exact month that will happen.
    DavidDubov / Flickr

Home sales in Nashville have surged in recent years. The median price for a single family home is up by nearly half since 2012.

Most realtors and analysts don’t see the market slowing down anytime soon. But we talked to one who says he can predict the exact month that will happen.

“The Nashville market is probably one of the best housing markets in the United States," says Edsel Charles, the chairman of Franklin-based MarketGraphics Research Group Inc.

Charles' forecasting goes far into the future, right now he's looking out as far as 2028. And his predictions have been successful in the past. He says his firm's models saw the Recession coming nine years before it happened.

Charles projects Nashville’s home sales will stay strong until 2020. Actually, May of 2020 to be exact. That’s when the economic cycle nationwide will begin to wane, pulling Nashville down with it. Until then, he describes the next few years as going something like this.

“So we’re going to go from today, grow, come down a little bit and then go back up,” he says. 

That small dip that’s coming, Charles says, is because there’s been a period of high demand after The Recession, which will soon disappear. But that lull won’t last, thanks to baby boomers and Millennials driving the market.

In the meantime, Charles tossed out this piece of advice for buyers.

“I think if you’re waiting to buy a house, I think you should have bought it last month," he says.

For sellers, though, Charles expects the housing market to remain strong for a few more years.

Tags: 
real estate
Growth
housing market

Related Content

Nashville Home Sales Surge Thanks To Fears Interest Rate Hikes Are Around The Corner

By Dec 7, 2016
Flickr / GDC Construction Inc.

November home sales in the Nashville area made their largest leap all year, jumping by 24 percent compared to the same month in 2015. And realtors have a theory as to why: The outcome of the presidential election.

Nashville’s September Home Sales Hold Steady Thanks To Low Inventory, Realtors Say

By Oct 7, 2016
Flickr

Nashville’s real estate market may be more active than ever, but currently the city’s home sales are flat, according to new data from the Greater Nashville Association of Realtors.

The lackluster sales for the last few months might be tied more to low inventory than to reluctant buyers. According to realtors, the city’s residential inventory is down by seven percent from this time last year.