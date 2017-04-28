Fodor’s Travel Books Will Be Distributed by Nashville's Ingram Publishing

A giant in the Nashville publishing industry has signed a deal with one of the most well-known names in the travel industry.

Ingram Publishers Services announced this week that it has acquired distribution rights to Fodor’s, the popular travel recommendation and guidebook maker.

Travel guides have been hit hard by the internet but Ingram hopes to use multiple outlets to boost the brand.

Fodor’s major competition in the space, Lonely Planet, is also owned by a Middle Tennessee company. Reclusive Franklin billionaire Brad Kelley and his 28-year-old CEO, Daniel Houghton, are credited with revamping Lonely Planet and making it more accessible online and more appealing to millennials.