Finding Racial Disparities In Nashville Policing, Activists Will Make Case To Metro Council

By 1 hour ago
  • Gideons Army Driving While Black
    Members of Gideon's Army first announced their findings on police traffic stops in front of City Hall. This week, they'll formally present to the Metro Council.
In October, a group of Nashville activists stood on the steps of City Hall to announce findings of racial disparities in local policing and to demand changes to how traffic stops are conducted. Now they’ll get the chance to show the Metro Council exactly what they found by analyzing 82,000 traffic stops from the past five years.

The group Gideon’s Army found that black drivers are stopped — and their vehicles searched — far more often than whites. Yet, police rarely find incriminating evidence. So the group charges that the tactic amounts to “stop and search” harassment of thousands of drivers.

From the start, Gideon’s Army has tried to enlist powerful allies. The group sent 200 pages of findings to the Department of Justice, which has investigated police departments in other cities. And civil rights attorney Kyle Mothershead said then that other local leaders needed to see the evidence.

“The police department reviews this same data every year … and every year the police department finds a way to justify them,” he said.

Metro police did, in fact, respond by saying that their vehicle stops target high-crime areas.

Gideon’s Army has not backed down. The group prepared a rebuttal to show that racial disparities exist across the county, regardless of the amount of crime — in 64 of 66 policing zones.

This chart shows a Gideon's Army analysis of Metro police data on consent searches of vehicles, and the finding that racial disparities exist across Davidson County in terms of which drivers are more often searched.
“MNPD’s justification for the race disparities is wholly lacking,” the group wrote.

Gideon’s Army and police are also at odds over the idea of “looking beyond the stop,” or using traffic stops to turn up drugs or weapons.

The council will get a rundown of the findings. Members have been considering whether to require the police to routinely share data on traffic stops.

Gideon’s Army said its presentation will include material from researchers and from black drivers who were interviewed for its study.

“Gideon’s Army welcomes both the interest of Metro Council in learning more about the report’s findings and the opportunity to present directly to public officials who have a role to play in making the kinds of changes that the report shows are necessary,” the group said.

Metro police have also been invited to present to the council.

Related Content

Nashville Police Could Face Federal Investigation After Finding Of Racial Disparity In Traffic Stops

Gideon's Army Rasheedat Fetuga Driving While Black
Nashville police stop black drivers more often than whites. And they push to search the vehicles of black drivers more regularly, despite incriminating evidence being found more often in the possession of white drivers.

Those are among findings from a citizen coalition that says it now has statistical proof of racial profiling and police harassment in poor Nashville neighborhoods. The group has asked the Department of Justice to investigate and crafted 11 demands for change from leaders with Metro and the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Nashville Police Launch Department-Wide Training To Recognize ‘Implicit Bias'

Over the next few months, all 1,300 officers in the Metro Nashville Police Department, as well as new recruits, will take a six-hour course to help them identify their own cultural blind spots. The training sessions start Thursday.

On ‘Operation Safer Streets,’ A Divide Between Nashville Police And Black Lives Matter

Operation Safer Streets
Operation Safer Streets is the Nashville police program that has drawn some of the most specific criticisms from Black Lives Matter Nashville this month. While the department defends the operation (detailed below), the tension reveals a complex question: Does an increased police presence make a neighborhood safer?

Nashville Conversation On Race And Policing Exposes Heightened Emotions On All Sides

A hand-picked group of 150 people sat in the Pearl Cohn High School gym Saturday afternoon, a dozen to each table. There, in the heart of Nashville's African-American community, prosecutors, pastors and community activists shared their feelings on race and policing. And what they said revealed fear on the part of both African-Americans and police.