Economist Art Laffer's Advice: Cut Taxes — Not Special Deals — To Keep Jobs In U.S.

By Dec 14, 2016

Arthur Laffer
Credit Wikipedia

President-elect Donald Trump says companies thinking about moving overseas should instead negotiate special deals across state lines.

One Nashville economist says that might be a good idea for those companies, but maybe not for the states themselves.

Conservative economist Art Laffer says he's fine with companies asking for special tax breaks, but he doesn't think states should actually agree to give them out.

"I think favors to specific companies carry with it a lot of risks," he said in an interview this week. "[There are] a lot of moral risks as well, when you're giving out money to friends — I mean, it's just not a smart thing for government to leave a big pot of money there for politicians to distribute to their friends."

Laffer has advised governments for decades. Back in the early 1980s, he helped President Ronald Reagan come up with his tax cut plan.

Laffer has long argued high taxes can hurt economic growth and lower government revenues. That idea is often presented as an economic theory that bears his name: the "Laffer Curve."

So his advice to states is that they compete to keep taxes low for all companies — rather than singling out individual employers or industries.

And by that measure, Laffer gives Tennessee pretty good scores already. The state constitution bars lawmakers from imposing a general income tax, and it's on the way toward phasing out its tax on investment income, known as the Hall tax. On Laffer's advice, Tennessee has also slashed taxes on gifts and estates.

He argues that the investments Tennessee attracts with those moves should be enough to entice companies, without extra perks.

Tags: 
economic incentives

Related Content

Haslam: It's Fine For Trump To Talk Jobs, But It'll Be States Like Tennessee That Pay For Them

By Dec 7, 2016
TN Photo Services

Governor Bill Haslam says keeping jobs in America is great. What's not always so great is the price to do so.

Auditors Say There's Little Chance Tennessee Will Earn Back $200 Million Put Into TNInvestco

By Nov 10, 2016
Stephen Jerkins / WPLN (File photo)

Auditors are finding fault with a state fund meant to help startup companies, saying there's not much chance the program will earn back the $200 million put into it before it ends in 2021.

The Tennessee comptroller's office said in an audit released Thursday that the state has received just $5.3 million back from TNInvestco, the 2009 program billed as a way to stimulate the economy by injecting money into the private sector. The fund was part of then-Gov. Phil Bredesen's response to the recession.

Nashville Workers Ask: Why Are Pay And Benefits Lacking In City’s Hiring Boom?

By Aug 29, 2016
NOAH nashville
Tony Gonzalez / WPLN

More Nashvillians are finding work, and the unemployment rate is now below 4 percent. Yet at the same time nearly one of every five residents — 19.9 percent — lives in poverty.

These two figures have led a broad coalition of activists to ask: Where are the good jobs?

Governor's Mysterious Request For $30 Million Business Incentive Riles Tennessee Lawmakers

By Mar 29, 2016
TN Photo Services

Tennessee lawmakers are asking questions about a plan to give $30 million to an unnamed company.

Officials in Gov. Bill Haslam's administration made the proposal Tuesday, as part of an amendment to next year's budget. They say it's needed for economic development, but they aren't giving any details, citing a need to maintain secrecy until the deal is completed.