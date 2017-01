Three of the biggest makers of diabetes treatments have been accused of price fixing. A lawsuit filed this week claims that Sanofi, Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly have been conspiring to drive up prices of insulin at the expense of their patients. Because of the high prices, the suit says some patients have been using expired insulin or starving themselves to control their blood sugar. The drug makers say the allegations have no merit.

