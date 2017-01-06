Drug Dependent Babies Are More Common In Rural America, Vanderbilt Study Finds

By 1 hour ago
  • Authors of the study hope that it will increase the urgency for funding recovery services in rural communities, like this facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
    Authors of the study hope that it will increase the urgency for funding recovery services in rural communities, like this facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
    Blake Farmer / WPLN

New public health research confirms what Tennessee has known for years: The number of drug-dependent newborns is growing fastest in rural areas.

Researchers from Vanderbilt, the University of Michigan and the University of Minnesota sifted through hospital billing data to spot the national trend.

Over the past 10 years, this condition called neonatal abstinence syndrome, when babies have to withdraw from the pain pills or heroin their mother is on, became much more prevalent across the country. But rural areas were off the charts.

"We were surprised by the number of infants in rural communities compared to urban communities," says Vanderbilt's Stephen Patrick, senior author on the study. "Just the numbers that we found were striking."

In 2003, rural areas were tracking one NAS birth per 1,000. A decade later, the figure had climbed 80 percent to 7.5 per 1,000, according to the research.

The disparity is particularly noticeable in Tennessee, where the rural, mountainous northeastern part of the state remains the epicenter.

Tennessee has recognized this problem for years — it was one of the first states to make neonatal abstinence syndrome a reportable condition. And this study confirms other states are seeing the same thing. Patrick hopes the research adds some urgency to increasing the availability of drug treatment in rural areas.

“As a nation, there is an urgent need to develop strategies tailored to rural communities focused on prevention and expansion of treatment,” Patrick said in a statement. “We need to develop means to support rural hospitals, especially critical access hospitals, that are on the front lines in providing care for mothers and infants impacted by the opioid epidemic."

Tags: 
painkillers

Related Content

Nashville Health Care Startup Sees Profit Potential In Coaching Mothers Addicted To Opioids

By Dec 13, 2016
David Quitoriano / via Flickr

Tiffany Hall of Johnson City, Tenn., has been on both sides of the glass in the neonatal intensive care unit — first as a nurse, then as a mother.

“I worked with the babies born into addiction. I knew what could happen. I knew what was going to happen," Hall says.

TennCare Cut Coverage For Suboxone; A Nashville Doctor Says Aftermath Shows It Was Being Abused

By Aug 23, 2016
Richard Soper / Center for Behavioral Wellness Nashville

There was a time when Dr. Richard Soper thought Suboxone and the generic equivalents were almost miracle drugs.

Tennessee's New Weapon Against Drug-Dependent Babies May Be Voluntary Birth Control Implants

By Nov 5, 2015
neonatal abstinence syndrome Tennessee
Tennessee Department of Health

Putnam County will begin offering long-term birth control to women as they leave jail, at least for those who choose to be part of a family planning program. 

To Drive Down Cost Of Drug-Dependent Newborns, TennCare Looks At Birth Control Options

By Feb 8, 2016
Blake Farmer / WPLN

Tennessee’s Medicaid program is taking aim at the state’s rising number of drug-dependent newborns by expanding access to long-acting birth control implants.