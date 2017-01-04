Diverse Crop Of Nashville Police Recruits Enter Academy

    Nashville police Lt. Grant Carroll speaks to new officer trainees on their first day at the academy.
    Tony Gonzalez / WPLN

Nashville police are hopeful that they’ll add 62 new officers and diversify the department.

The new crop of trainees that began at the Police Academy on Wednesday are substantially more diverse than the current police force. An analysis last year by The Tennessean found that about 85 percent of officers are white, which is an overrepresentation compared to city demographics.

Out of 62 in the new session, 18 are women and seven are foreign-born — from Afghanistan, Brazil, Haiti, Ivory Coast, Kurdistan, Mexico and Serbia.

“You are a very diverse group,” Mayor Megan Barry said in welcoming the students, “and I appreciate that that diversity is going to make you stronger as a class.”

Among the group, 15 have military experience and 48 hold college degrees.

Police Chief Steve Anderson told the trainees that they were chosen from a competitive pool.

“I want you to know that the seat you’re sitting in, there were two other people qualified to sit there. But we picked you.”

The training runs to June.

“It’s going to be really really hard — maybe the most difficult thing you’ve ever done,” Anderson said. “But you can do it.”

Metro Nashville Police Department

Nashville Police Launch Department-Wide Training To Recognize ‘Implicit Bias'

By Aug 25, 2016
Emily Siner / WPLN

Over the next few months, all 1,300 officers in the Metro Nashville Police Department, as well as new recruits, will take a six-hour course to help them identify their own cultural blind spots. The training sessions start Thursday.

To Reduce Shootings, Nashville Police Chief Turns To Social Science

By Oct 18, 2016
Tony Webster / via Flickr

After a recent spike in Nashville’s gun violence, Police Chief Steve Anderson and Health Director Bill Paul, appeared before the Metro Council Tuesday night. They discussed the numbers behind the shootings and how the city plans to combat them.  

Nashville Police Could Face Federal Investigation After Finding Of Racial Disparity In Traffic Stops

By Oct 25, 2016
Gideon's Army Rasheedat Fetuga Driving While Black
Tony Gonzalez / WPLN

Nashville police stop black drivers more often than whites. And they push to search the vehicles of black drivers more regularly, despite incriminating evidence being found more often in the possession of white drivers.

Those are among findings from a citizen coalition that says it now has statistical proof of racial profiling and police harassment in poor Nashville neighborhoods. The group has asked the Department of Justice to investigate and crafted 11 demands for change from leaders with Metro and the Metro Nashville Police Department.

On ‘Operation Safer Streets,’ A Divide Between Nashville Police And Black Lives Matter

By Jul 26, 2016
Operation Safer Streets
Tony Gonzalez / WPLN

Operation Safer Streets is the Nashville police program that has drawn some of the most specific criticisms from Black Lives Matter Nashville this month. While the department defends the operation (detailed below), the tension reveals a complex question: Does an increased police presence make a neighborhood safer?