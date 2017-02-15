In The Debate Over Medical Marijuana, Tennessee Lawmakers Hear From A Doctor And A Vet

By 34 minutes ago
  • Robert Pickering, a veteran of the Iraqi War, testifies in favor of allowing marijuana to be used to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.
    Robert Pickering, a veteran of the Iraqi War, testifies in favor of allowing marijuana to be used to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.
    Chas Sisk / WPLN

Tennessee lawmakers picked back up the debate over medical marijuana Tuesday by hearing testimony about one claimed benefit of cannabis — lowering anxiety from post-traumatic stress disorder.

The claim is that marijuana cut PTSD with fewer side effects than prescription drugs.

Dr. Suzanne Sisley says she was initially skeptical. But then she talked to veterans about it.

"It's clear that in states that have medical cannabis law, patients are choosing cannabis as a safer alternative," she told lawmakers.

Sisley practices medicine in Arizona, which has allowed medical marijuana for five years. She also oversees doctors in 13 other states that are prescribing cannabis.

One study she presented showed marijuana cutting PTSD by 75 percent. Another claimed that states with medical marijuana have 25 percent fewer deaths from opioids.

Backing her up was Roberto Pickering, an Iraqi War veteran from California who says he was able to stop taking more than a dozen prescription drugs and get a full night's sleep again after he started using marijuana.

But Tennessee lawmakers remain skeptical.

Springfield Republican Sabi Kumar, a doctor himself, noted that many other studies show a downside to cannabis. And, he pointed out, there are few guidelines for using marijuana medicinally.

Tags: 
medical marijuana
Sabi Kumar

Related Content

GOP Sponsors Of Tennessee's Medical Marijuana Bill Want Stories From Supporters To Make Their Case

By Dec 14, 2016
Emily Siner / WPLN

Two Republican state lawmakers are trying to drum up public support for a bill that would legalize medical cannabis. They say they need constituents to convince reluctant lawmakers, something that they think should be easier than the last time such a bill came up.

Republican-Led Medical Marijuana Bill Returning To Tennessee Legislature

By Dec 9, 2016
Martin Alonso / via Flickr

A pair of Republican lawmakers will be making another go at legalizing medical marijuana in Tennessee.

Sen. Steve Dickerson, a Nashville doctor, and Rep. Jeremy Faison of East Tennessee say they'll unveil details of the plan next week.

Tennessee Lawmaker Heads To Colorado In Effort To Promote Medical Marijuana

By Oct 11, 2016
courtesy Jeremy Faison / via Facebook

State Rep. Jeremy Faison is posting pictures of himself on Facebook in marijuana grow rooms and with pot users. He’s in Colorado on a tour related to medical marijuana.