David Sedaris at TPAC

Best-selling author and public radio contributor David Sedaris is coming back to TPAC's Jackson Hall on April 25!

Friends of Nashville Public Radio have the first opportunity to buy tickets in a special pre-sale that runs from 10am, Wednesday, November 8 to 10pm, Thursday, November 9, online here with the promo code: SEDARIS.



(Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 10 online, by phone at 615-782-4040 or the TPAC Box Office.) Nashville Public Radio is also offering a limited number of VIP packages - two great seats, plus one "front of line" pass for the after-show book signing, for a $300 donation. ($150 is tax-deductible.) You can purchase VIP tickets online here. For further information, contact Donna Robinson at donna@wpln.org or 615-760-2021.

___________

With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, David Sedaris has become one of America’s pre-eminent humor writers. Sedaris' pieces appear regularly in The New Yorker and have twice been included in "The Best American Essays." There are over ten million copies of his books in print and they have been translated into 25 languages. David Sedaris' original radio pieces can often be heard on the public radio show This American Life. He has been nominated for three Grammy Awards for Best Spoken Word and Best Comedy Album. His new book is a collection of his diaries, entitled Theft By Finding: Diaries (1977-2002). An art book about David Sedaris' diary covers was also just published and edited by Jeffrey Jenkins, entitled: David Sedaris Diaries: A Visual Compendium. A forthcoming book of essays entitled Calypso is set to be published June 2018, and a second volume of his diaries is expected for summer 2019.