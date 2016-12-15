Curious Nashville: The Year Jimi Hendrix Jammed On Jefferson Street And How It Still Reverberates

Before he was an international superstar, Jimi Hendrix spent a year on Nashville's Jefferson Street. It's a chapter in Hendrix's musical life that many biographers gloss over. In our latest episode of Curious Nashville, we explain why he came here — and what it says today about the city's most prominent African-American neighborhood.
Our question comes from Curious Nashville listener Joe Gramelspacher:
I understand that Jimi Hendrix played on Jefferson Street. What is the musical history of Jefferson Street?
This piece includes interviews with:
- Fisk University historian Reavis Mitchell
- Bass guitarist and Hendrix collaborator Billy Cox
- Vocalist Frank Howard
- Jefferson Street Sound owner Lorenzo Washington
- Country Music Hall of Fame editor Michael Gray
- Poet and restaurateur Jennifer Carpenter