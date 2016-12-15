Related Program: 
Curious Nashville: The Podcast

Curious Nashville: The Year Jimi Hendrix Jammed On Jefferson Street And How It Still Reverberates

Dec 15, 2016
  • A new mural, one of several on Jefferson Street, shows Jimi Hendrix jamming with guitarist Johnny Jones. The mural is by Woke3 and ArJae of Norf Art Collective.
    Chas Sisk / WPLN
  • An aerial photo of downtown Nashville taken in 1969. The left side of the photo shows land cleared for Interstate 40.
    Tennessee State Library & Archives
  • A unidentified Union encampment in North Nashville. A camp like this one eventually became the site of Fisk University.
    Tennessee State Library & Archives
  • Tennessee State University's campus in 1965.
    Tennessee State Library & Archives
  • The "Colored YMCA" downtown illustrates how segregation divided Nashville.
    Tennessee State Library & Archives
  • Fisk University's Jubilee Hall, shown in a 1872 etching, was an early economic engine for Jefferson Street.
    Tennessee State Library & Archives
  • Central Tennessee College, later known as Walden University, was another important educational institution. The university closed, but its medical department, shown in the inset, remains in operation as Meharry Medical College.
    Tennessee State Library & Archives

Before he was an international superstar, Jimi Hendrix spent a year on Nashville's Jefferson Street. It's a chapter in Hendrix's musical life that many biographers gloss over. In our latest episode of Curious Nashville, we explain why he came here — and what it says today about the city's most prominent African-American neighborhood.

Our question comes from Curious Nashville listener Joe Gramelspacher:

I understand that Jimi Hendrix played on Jefferson Street. What is the musical history of Jefferson Street?

This piece includes interviews with:

  • Fisk University historian Reavis Mitchell
  • Bass guitarist and Hendrix collaborator Billy Cox
  • Vocalist Frank Howard
  • Jefferson Street Sound owner Lorenzo Washington
  • Country Music Hall of Fame editor Michael Gray
  • Poet and restaurateur Jennifer Carpenter
Curious Nashville
Jefferson Street
North Nashville

