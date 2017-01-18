Companies try to avoid the Trump Twitter treatment

It's not even Inauguration Day yet, but we're getting a pretty clear sense of President-elect Donald Trump's negotiating style with corporate America. His tweets have chastised manufacturers like Carrier, GM and Ford for outsourcing jobs, prompting those companies to promise to add or retain jobs domestically. And now several others are promising expansions and investments before the Trump Tweet hammer falls. But some corporate expansion plans were made before the election, including GM's and Walmart's. So how much of a boon is this really to the job market?