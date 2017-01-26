Clarksville Takes Another Look At City-County Consolidation

  • Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan supports government consolidation but says it must build support before starting the formal process.
The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce is trying to rev back up consolidation efforts for the city and county government. Business leaders approved a surprise resolution this week asking the city council and Montgomery County commission to establish a charter commission.

Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan is stepping in to first start a task force to educate voters on the benefits and build consensus around consolidating.

"It only makes sense to move forward after you have built understanding and support," McMillan says in a statement. "Simply wanting it to happen, without truly unifying the whole community around the concept, is little more than wishful thinking.”                     

There are complicated state laws to navigate, including a nine-month time limit once the formal consolidation process begins. Two previous attempts in Clarksville and Montgomery County failed. And after a failed attempt, communities can't restart the process for several years.

Clarksville already has a joint school system. Nearby Nashville and Davidson County merged in the early 1960s, making it one of the earliest sizeable cities to become a metropolitan form of government.

