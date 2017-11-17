 In Clarksville, Police Say They Welcome Body Cameras | Nashville Public Radio

In Clarksville, Police Say They Welcome Body Cameras

By 46 minutes ago
  • Clarksville Grants Analyst Debbie Smith speaks Tuesday to a group of citizens and city officials about the City of Clarksville's emerging police body-worn camera program.
    Clarksville Grants Analyst Debbie Smith speaks Tuesday to a group of citizens and city officials about the City of Clarksville's emerging police body-worn camera program.
    Julieta Martinelli / WPLN

Cell phone footage shot by bystanders showing sometimes violent police interactions with civilians have led to more to discussions nationwide about whether officers should wear body cameras. In some cities, local law enforcement have resisted that idea.

But that’s not the case in Clarksville, where the police department has actually been one of its biggest supporters.

More than 85 percent of police officers in Clarksville say they’d like to wear a body camera, according to Alonzo Ansley, the chief of police, who polled law enforcement officers in his precinct before deciding to apply for a federal grant. He says the younger, more tech-savvy officers really supported the idea.

“They are not afraid. They treat people with respect," said Ansley. "In today's technology, people are recording us. We’ll record you.“

A draft of the Clarksville policy regarding the purpose and use of the body cameras makes no direct mention of its potential to reduce police misconduct. Rather, it focuses on how the cameras can "assist and complement officers in the performance of their duties," including discouraging citizens from acting out during an arrest, helping them with filing more complete reports and even defending officers wrongly accused of misconduct.

Chief of Police Alonzo Ansley answers user-submitted questions during a panel on body cameras Tuesday in Clarksville.

Cameras have already helped officers facing allegations. Last year, Clarksville Police Department received 11 formal citizen complaints — three of them for excessive use of force.

According to the city, all three cases of alleged forceful misconduct, which involved multiple officers, were either deemed unfounded or the officers were exonerated after investigations that used video or audio from their patrol car cameras.

City officials say implementing the program “will be a complex process” that will include developing policies, figuring out logistics for storing massive amounts of data downloaded from the cameras daily, training officers and sharing information about the program with the community. The first of those public meetings took place this week.

All of this will cost the city more than $675,000. Half of the funds will be covered by a federal grant Clarksville was awarded earlier this year by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The ACLU of Tennessee applauded the city’s decision to consult with the community and take their time in developing new policies. At a public forum on Tuesday in Clarksville, Hedy Weinberg, the civil rights organization’s executive director, said although “body cameras are only a tool,” they can bring a greater sense of transparency and accountability to a law enforcement agency.

But Weinberg took issue with a statement Chief Ansley made about how quickly footage would be made available to the public: He said they wouldn't release video until after an investigation was completed.

She encouraged the chief to release footage to the public more quickly, should allegations of misconduct arise, adding that waiting until an investigation is over is simply not enough to foster transparency in a community.

The next meeting to hear community input is scheduled for Dec. 14.

 

Tags: 
Clarksville
police
body cameras

Related Content

Clarksville Takes Another Look At City-County Consolidation

By Jan 26, 2017
TN Photo Services

The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce is trying to rev back up consolidation efforts for the city and county government. Business leaders approved a surprise resolution this week asking the city council and Montgomery County commission to establish a charter commission.

After Nashville Visit, Justice Department Asks Police To Consider How It Works With Black Residents

By Jul 19, 2017
Tony Gonzalez / WPLN

The Department of Justice is recommending that Nashville conduct a thorough study of its policing culture. The direction comes after a white Metro police officer fatally shot a black man earlier this year.

Nashville Police Soft Launch Body Cameras

By Oct 23, 2017
Courtesy of MNPD

Nashville police are beginning field tests with body-worn cameras. It's a significant step in the city's push for more police transparency and better community relations.

The 20 officers who volunteered for the trial will record their daily police activity, including traffic stops, arrests, searches and interviews with witnesses and suspects. Police say the officers will deactivate the cameras if privacy is needed. The department says they're testing out four different manufacturers and the feedback will be used when determining what equipment to ultimately purchase. 

Police Chief Asks Mayor For $50 Million To Outfit Dept. With Body Cameras

By Mar 16, 2017

It’s going to cost significantly more than expected to outfit the Metro Police Department with body cameras. But Chief Steve Anderson says the hefty price tag is the cost of transparency.

Anderson says it’s the most expensive request he’s ever made: $50 million to deploy body cameras to the force’s 1400 officers and their vehicles. And the hardware is just a fraction of that. There’s storage, software, infrastructure, a back-up system. He’s requesting money to hire another two dozen officers just to handle the deluge of footage.