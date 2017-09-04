Related Program: 
CEOs are coming out in favor of DACA, but can their support impact Trump's decision?

By Aaron Schrank 19 hours ago

President Trump is expected to repeal DACA protections for immigrants brought to the U.S. as minors. About 700,000 are estimated to hold jobs. Hundreds of CEOs have signed a letter and made public statements in support of so-called “dreamers” retaining their rights to live and work in the US. But with similar CEO pressure seeming to have little or no effect on the president’s decisions – like on the Paris climate deal – what is the point of writing letters and statements?