Capitol Hill Conversation: Why Sexual Harassment Continues To Cloud Tennessee Capitol

It’s been only five months since state Representative Jeremy Durham was expelled from the Tennessee General Assembly amid allegations he’d sexually harassed nearly two dozen women.

But lawmakers are already wrestling with the issue again, following the resignation of another legislator: Memphis Representative Mark Lovell. Just weeks after being sworn in, he was accused of touching a woman inappropriately.

In this week's Capitol Hill Conversation, Nashville Public Radio's Jason Moon Wilkins and statehouse reporter Chas Sisk talk about the problem of sexual harassment at the state Capitol:

