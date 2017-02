WPLN's Jason Moon Wilkins and state house reporter Chas Sisk discuss the politics of Gov. Bill Haslam's new plan to send adults to community college for free.

Last week, Governor Bill Haslam announced a plan to provide free community college for everyone.

It's an extension of Tennessee Promise, the program of tuition-free community college enjoyed by recent high school graduates.

And as statehouse reporter Chas Sisk tells WPLN's Jason Moon Wilkins, the idea was pretty well received around the capitol. Click play to listen.