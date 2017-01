WPLN's Jason Moon Wilkins discusses the possibility of a gas tax passing this year with the Tennessee Journal's Tom Humphrey.

The Tennessee General Assembly was not in session last week but they were still handed what might be the biggest batch of state legislation this year.

Governor Bill Haslam rolled out his long-awaited plan to fund a backlog of road construction. As expected it includes a 7-cent per gallon gas tax increase. Longtime state capitol reporter Tom Humphrey of the Tennessee Journal tells WPLN's Jason Moon Wilkins that if the legislature voted today, the proposal would "flop."