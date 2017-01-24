Now that Donald Trump, businessman, is Donald Trump, President of the United States, he's in a position to make things happen. And one of the things he talked about while he was campaigning was making government run like a business. In other words, walking away from negotiations, always getting the best deal, negotiating the lowest possible costs. All those are tenets of Business 101 that governments have never done well. Here’s why.
Can the government be run like a business?
By Sabri Ben-Achour • 11 hours ago