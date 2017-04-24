Businessman Bill Lee Aims To Be First Novice In 40 Years To Win Tennessee Governor's Office

Hear the radio version of this story.

Williamson County businessman Bill Lee officially announced Monday that he's entering the race for governor, hoping to become the first person in 40 years to take the position without ever having held elected office.

Lee kicked off his campaign on Nashville's Bicentennial Mall. The chairman of Lee Company, a Middle Tennessee facilities management and home services company, rolled out a recreational vehicle that he plans to take around the state to introduce himself.

Lee describes himself as a "conservative outsider" who's lack of experience might be used as a selling point.

"I really believe that this job is about leadership, and my life has been one of leadership, so I'm not worried about that, no."

The last Tennessee governor not to have served as a city mayor or legislator was Lamar Alexander, and even he'd been a congressional aide and campaign manager before winning the governor's race in 1978. Another Republican, Winfield Dunn, a dentist, also won the governor's office in the 1970s with little political experience.

Lee is a prominent campaign fundraiser, and he is a member of the Tennessee Higher Education Commission. He says he decided to enter the race in part because he's concerned about the state's education system.

Lee's main opponent for the nomination, so far, is Knoxville businessman Randy Boyd, who also has served in appointed positions but has not ever been elected.

Both could be at a disadvantage if the Republican field draws some seasoned campaigners and officeholders. House Speaker Beth Harwell, Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris and Congressman Diane Black are among those weighing whether to get into the race.

But, with many voters dissatisfied with experienced politicians, not being one might be seen as a plus.

Former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean is the only Democrat to have formally entered the race. House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh is considering a run.