Bluegrass Counties Update

They're the largest local administrative division in all 50 states, with the exception of Louisiana, which calls them "parishes," and Alaska, which calls them "boroughs." They're not only the epicenter of bluegrassical life, they're also the inspiration for some of the genre's finest music. With the always-expert guidance of such high, blue and lonesome stalwarts as the Steep Canyon Rangers, Third Time Out, Ashleigh Caudill, and Robin and Linda Williams, we'll be painting Brown County Red, trying to shake of the Boone and Mendecino County blues, fleeing revenuers on the Floyd County line and meeting the king of the Cannon County hills.