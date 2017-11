On this week's Bluegrass Breakdown: It's a line where an area begins or ends; the sharpened side of a cutting tool; a point near the beginning or the end; the threshold of ruin; and the subject matter of some of bluegrass music's finest songs.

With the intrepid musical antics of the Hillbenders, Tim O'Brien, Cornerstone and the Crooked Jades, we'll be standing at the edge of the bed, the edge of the storm, the edge of goodbye and the edge of the bottle.