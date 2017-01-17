Betsy DeVos, Trump’s education nominee, is in the hot seat

President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for education secretary, Betsy DeVos, is in the hot seat this evening, the latest Cabinet pick to face a Senate confirmation hearing. DeVos is a billionaire whose family has given millions of dollars to support conservative Christian causes and Republican politicians, including five senators on the committee overseeing the confirmation process. Though she has no experience working in schools, DeVos has had a long career as an education activist, pushing for more choice for families who want to opt their kids out of traditional public schools.