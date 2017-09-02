Best Of Car Talk Says Farwell — Share Your Memories

For 30 years, two mechanics with funny accents and infectious laughter have been dispensing pretty good car advice each week Saturday morning on WPLN.

In fact, Car Talk ceased recording new episodes with Tom and Ray Magliozzi in 2012, and sadly Tom passed away two years later. But there was an immense catalog of old recordings — so the show producers continued creating new episodes from the tapes, calling it The Best of Car Talk.

Now, it’s time to say so long. The show's producers are bringing it to a close at the end of September.

We want to hear from you!

As we say goodbye to Car Talk, we’d love to share some of your remembrances on the air. We invite you to share them with us in a number of ways:

