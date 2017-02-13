Backed By The NAACP, Family Of Man Killed By Nashville Officer Requests Outside Review

The FBI has been asked to monitor an investigation into the shooting of Jocques Clemmons by a Metro police officer on Friday. The third-party review was requested by federal prosecutors in Nashville.

But U.S. Attorney David Rivera says the outside assessment is standard procedure.

“As we do in all cases of this nature, the United States Attorney’s Office, in conjunction with the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice, will monitor this investigation with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” Rivera said in a statement released to the media.

Police say Clemmons was armed while fleeing. He ran across a parking lot after shoving Officer Joshua Lippert, who had approached Clemmons for running a stop sign.

Mayor Megan Barry says she supports the FBI's involvement, which will include an assessment at the conclusion of MNPD's internal investigation.

"I hope that folks will remember that our police officers do go out and work hard for us every day," Barry said. "When things like this happen, though, we want to make sure that we have a transparent process that comes to an outcome that the community can believe in."

The police department also welcomed the scrutiny.

“Nothing will be concealed," chief Steve Anderson said. "It will be as open as we can possibly make it and everybody will have their chance to do their own analysis based on the same facts.”

The police chief also met with several African American ministers to hear their concerns.

The NAACP's Nashville chapter held a press conference Monday morning where president Ludye Wallace called for an expedited and impartial process.

“We value the efforts of the police officers," he said. "However, we will not stand by and allow the disproportionate use of police force against African Americans.”

Wallace referenced an outside study by an activist group. Gideon's Army released a report on racial disparities in Nashville traffic stops, revealing that Nashville police disproportionately pull over black drivers and search their cars.

Clemmons’ family also spoke at the press conference, and they too questioned police actions and claims, despite multiple surveillance videos released by the department.

Mayor Barry praised the department for releasing the footage so quickly, and investigators are still noticing new details. Police are now highlighting that there was a passenger in the SUV with Clemmons. The man walked away once the foot-chase began. Authorities are now looking for him and consider him a witness.

The department is also releasing new information about Lippert's work history. He was suspended for a total of 20 days for 8 infractions, according to police.

Chief Anderson said Officer Lippert was being re-interviewed on Monday.