Backed By The NAACP, Family Of Man Killed By Nashville Officer Requests Outside Review

By & Blake Farmer 44 minutes ago
  • Clemmons family behind NAACP President Ludye Wallace
    Clemmons family behind NAACP President Ludye Wallace
    Erin Logan/WPLN

The FBI has been asked to monitor an investigation into the shooting of Jocques Clemmons by a Metro police officer on Friday. The third-party review was requested by federal prosecutors in Nashville.

But U.S. Attorney David Rivera says the outside assessment is standard procedure.

“As we do in all cases of this nature, the United States Attorney’s Office, in conjunction with the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice, will monitor this investigation with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” Rivera said in a statement released to the media.

Police say Clemmons was armed while fleeing. He ran across a parking lot after shoving Officer Joshua Lippert, who had approached Clemmons for running a stop sign.

Mayor Megan Barry says she supports the FBI's involvement, which will include an assessment at the conclusion of MNPD's internal investigation.

"I hope that folks will remember that our police officers do go out and work hard for us every day," Barry said. "When things like this happen, though, we want to make sure that we have a transparent process that comes to an outcome that the community can believe in."

The police department also welcomed the scrutiny.

“Nothing will be concealed," chief Steve Anderson said. "It will be as open as we can possibly make it and everybody will have their chance to do their own analysis based on the same facts.”

The police chief also met with several African American ministers to hear their concerns. 

The NAACP's Nashville chapter held a press conference Monday morning where president Ludye Wallace called for an expedited and impartial process.

“We value the efforts of the police officers," he said. "However, we will not stand by and allow the disproportionate use of police force against African Americans.”

Wallace referenced an outside study by an activist group. Gideon's Army released a report on racial disparities in Nashville traffic stops, revealing that Nashville police disproportionately pull over black drivers and search their cars.

Clemmons’ family also spoke at the press conference, and they too questioned police actions and claims, despite multiple surveillance videos released by the department.

Mayor Barry praised the department for releasing the footage so quickly, and investigators are still noticing new details. Police are now highlighting that there was a passenger in the SUV with Clemmons. The man walked away once the foot-chase began. Authorities are now looking for him and consider him a witness.

The department is also releasing new information about Lippert's work history. He was suspended for a total of 20 days for 8 infractions, according to police.

Chief Anderson said Officer Lippert was being re-interviewed on Monday.

Tags: 
MNPD

Related Content

As Nashville Police Detail Fatal Shooting, Neighbors Say It Could Have Been Avoided

By & Feb 11, 2017
Jocques Clemmons shooting Nashville
Tony Gonzalez / WPLN

Metro police are defending the actions of Officer Josh Lippert, who shot and killed a man after a brief scuffle Friday afternoon in the James Cayce public housing projects in East Nashville.

Nashville Officer Mumaw Eulogized As A 'Lifesaver'

By Feb 6, 2017
Courtesy MNPD

Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson presented a flag to the mother of officer Eric Mumaw Monday afternoon. It was the same American flag that draped his coffin during a funeral at the Cornerstone Church.

Nashville Police Could Face Federal Investigation After Finding Of Racial Disparity In Traffic Stops

By Oct 25, 2016
Gideon's Army Rasheedat Fetuga Driving While Black
Tony Gonzalez / WPLN

Nashville police stop black drivers more often than whites. And they push to search the vehicles of black drivers more regularly, despite incriminating evidence being found more often in the possession of white drivers.

Those are among findings from a citizen coalition that says it now has statistical proof of racial profiling and police harassment in poor Nashville neighborhoods. The group has asked the Department of Justice to investigate and crafted 11 demands for change from leaders with Metro and the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Nashville Leaders Defend Spending In High-Crime Neighborhoods As They Green Light Police Body Armor

By Sep 7, 2016
Blake Farmer / WPLN

Every Nashville police officer is in line for a military-grade flack jacket and ballistic helmet, meant to protect them from sniper fire. The Metro Council voted Tuesday night to approve spending $1 million from a reserve fund to purchase the armor for 1,300 officers.