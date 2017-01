The U.S. Army is to have a new standard-issue sidearm. The P320 pistol will be made in New Hampshire by gunmaker Sig Sauer, and will replace the old Beretta M9.

The new weapon has a modular design – so you can change its size or caliber. The switch will be a big deal for military members who’ll have to get used to the new sidearm.

And it’s a huge deal for Sig Sauer. The contract to provide the weapons is worth $580 million.

