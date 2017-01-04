After A Year, Blackburn-Led Investigation Into Fetal Tissue Donations Wraps Up

A Congressional panel has completed its yearlong investigation into donations of fetal tissue.

Tennessee Congressman Marsha Blackburn led the committee, which released its final report Wednesday. Another Tennessee representative, Diane Black, was also on the panel.

Investigators say clinics, biomedical firms and labs in five states may have broken privacy and abortion laws in the procurement of fetal tissue for research purposes. None of the alleged violations took place in Tennessee.

The panel's recommendations include tighter restrictions on abortions after 20 weeks and giving the U.S. Justice Department resources to prosecute the sale of fetal tissue.

The report was drafted and released without the input of Democrats. They called it a "witch hunt."

