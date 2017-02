On this mini episode, we wanted to follow up on a conversation in this week's show about the business community at large, and the tech industry in particular, acting as an unofficial part of the checks and balances in the U.S. government.

We also heard from you about whether businesses like Starbucks should even attempt "moral capitalism." The coffee giant plans to hire 10,000 refugees over the next five years, and it's gotten some backlash for it.