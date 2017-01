Since 2012, the IBMA has been dolling out "Momentum" awards to bands and performers, who are in the midst of an apparent meteoric rise to stardom, teetering on the verge of greatness, but not quite household words. Recognition is given to one band, one vocalist and three instrumentalists. We'll be paying homage to the 2016 Momentum Award winners, Lil' Smokies, Melody Walker, Molly Tuttle, Jake Workman and Billy Strings.