09/06/2017: What Harvey relief has to do with the debt ceiling

(U.S. Edition) The House of Representatives is set to vote on a nearly $8 billion funding package for Hurricane Harvey relief. But there are some obstacles in its way. We'll look at how the Trump White House is trying to tie its approval to the U.S. debt ceiling limit. Afterwards, we'll discuss news that the economies of Nigeria and South Africa are starting to grow again. Then, we'll talk about a new London train line that could not only improve the city's transportation system, but serve as a symbol for Britain's future post-Brexit.