09/05/2017: Will further sanctions on North Korea actually work?

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service, welcome to our inaugural show — a global look at business that's part BBC, part Marketplace! Today, a South Korean commander said Pyongyang's forces would be "buried at sea" if there's more provocation ... but will further sanctions actually work? Afterwards, a British public relations firm may collapse after it was accused of running a "hateful and divisive campaign" in South Africa. Then, what are global cities doing to prepare for future, more frequent flooding? We head down the street to the Thames Barrier to find out.