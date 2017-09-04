Related Program: 
Marketplace

09/04/2017: Americans aren't using those vacation days

By Kim Adams 12 hours ago

There are reports that President Trump plans to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which has given hundreds of thousands of young immigrants a reprieve from deportation. We'll look at how recipients have been preparing, along with the role of immigration in Arizona's economy. Afterwards, we'll discuss how many Americans — especially millennials — aren't using their vacation days, and then explore the rise of Asian-inspired night markets in Southern California.