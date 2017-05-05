05/05/2017: A look inside the GOP health care replacement bill

The House of Representatives has officially passed a health care measure that would replace Obamacare. We'll give you a rundown of what the bill could mean for Americans, which may include higher premiums for those with pre-existing conditions and higher costs for older people. Afterwards, we'll take a look at politics across the pond: France's presidential election this weekend includes a runoff between the anti-EU, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and the pro-right, centrist Emmanuel Macron. And finally, we'll look at the evolution of Churchill Downs, a racetrack that's hosting tomorrow's Kentucky Derby.