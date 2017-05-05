The April jobs report is out, revealing the U.S. economy added 211,000 jobs to payrolls and that the unemployment rate dipped to 4.4 percent — the lowest level in a decade. FTN Financial's chief economist Chris Low explains why that unemployment figure might alarm the Fed. Afterwards, we'll look at the potential ramifications of the GOP's health care replacement bill, and then discuss movie theaters' attempts to appeal to younger audiences.
05/05/2017: Are the alarm bells ringing at the Fed yet?
By David Brancaccio • 10 hours ago