President Trump said his health care overhaul would keep protections for people with preexisting conditions. But it turns out this new proposal would allow states to get a waiver for rules that guarantee that coverage. We'll talk about how Republicans are feeling about the plan. Afterwards, we'll look at one scrappy couple's strategy to keep their small business going, and then check out how big food companies are doing with consumers.
05/03/2017: Another swing at health care reform
By Marketplace • 9 hours ago